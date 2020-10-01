Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Grows By 35.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 64,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,625. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 336,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 123,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

