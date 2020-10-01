Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) Expands By 45.1%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JTD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,940. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

