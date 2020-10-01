Short Interest in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Grows By 44.2%

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,930. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCSI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 96,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.