Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Rises By 56.2%

Oct 1st, 2020

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 8,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

