Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expands By 20.5%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 3,401,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,541. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 583.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

