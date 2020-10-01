Short Interest in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Increases By 36.5%

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEAF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 28,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

