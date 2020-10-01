Short Interest in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Declines By 14.6%

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 24,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In other Vereit news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Vereit by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vereit by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Vereit by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:VER traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,133,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,895. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.
Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.
Vereit Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.