Short Interest in Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Declines By 29.0%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAIFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 255,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.