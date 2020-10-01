Short Interest in WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Drops By 28.4%

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 106,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.52. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRWSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

