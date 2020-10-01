SilverCrest Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 750,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,416. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

LRTNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 251 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.