Simple Software Solutions Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $111,658.24 and $76,581.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

