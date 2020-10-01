Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
NYSE SHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 36,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
