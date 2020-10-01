Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

NYSE SHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 36,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.