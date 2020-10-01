Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 43,267,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 28,064,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 28.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,516,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 17.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.