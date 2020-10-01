SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 5.3%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.51. 139,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 124,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. William Blair began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $115,855.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $115,638.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

