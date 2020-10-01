SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.95.
Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.60. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
