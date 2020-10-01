SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.95.

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.60. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

