Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soliton.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Soliton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Soliton by 52.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Soliton by 57.7% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

SOLY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.