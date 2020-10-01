Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Up 5.5%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.01. 5,909,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,351,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,272,152.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,843 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit