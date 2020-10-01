Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Up 5.5%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.01. 5,909,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,351,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,272,152.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,843 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

