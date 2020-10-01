SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $375,406.69

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $24.43. SPINDLE has a market cap of $375,406.69 and approximately $198.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,663.36 or 1.00451036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00640557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.01218316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00111562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.