Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading Up 5.1%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $255.63 and last traded at $253.20. Approximately 471,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 439,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,667.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,132 shares of company stock valued at $64,902,920. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 23.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 371.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

