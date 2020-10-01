STASIS EURO Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $967,454.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00010817 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Tokens.net, IDCM and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.10 or 0.05425868 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009439 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, IDCM, DSX, Tokens.net, Ethfinex and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

