State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 2,420,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,725. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

