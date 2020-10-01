State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 2,420,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,725. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
