State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 2,420,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.