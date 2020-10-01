Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $155.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, RippleFox, Ovis and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00256655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01592532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00176117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009561 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,723 coins and its circulating supply is 20,761,539,982 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kraken, C2CX, Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Exmo, BitMart, Exrates, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Kryptono, RippleFox, ABCC, Bittrex, Koinex, Stellarport, CoinEgg, Stronghold, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Kuna, Binance, ZB.COM, CryptoMarket, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Bitbns, Liquid, Huobi, Indodax, Upbit, BCEX, Ovis and Koineks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

