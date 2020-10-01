Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 50,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the average volume of 4,084 call options.

XHB traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,145.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

