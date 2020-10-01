Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Volume Hits $604,518.00

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Streamr has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $604,518.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $572.61 or 0.05287626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

