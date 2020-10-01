Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

SU stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.1565 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

