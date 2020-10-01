SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SunLink Health Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,435. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

