SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SunLink Health Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,435. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
