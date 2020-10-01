Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million and a P/E ratio of 83.38. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Equities analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

