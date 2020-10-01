Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 1,414,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,584. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

