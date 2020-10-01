Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.33. 1,818,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the average session volume of 236,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

