Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.33. 1,818,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the average session volume of 236,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Tantech alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.