Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $710.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.