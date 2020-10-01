TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 52,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,089. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.