Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

NYSE:TEO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 135,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.71 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 16.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 108.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 28.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.