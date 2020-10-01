Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,940. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

