Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

