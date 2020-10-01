TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TDE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 10,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

