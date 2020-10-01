Tellor Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $20.65 or 0.00194542 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $30.59 million and $29.72 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00256655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01592532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00176117 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,561,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,443 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

