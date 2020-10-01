Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 321,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 185,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,968. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. INCA Investments LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $9,828,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Ternium by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,033,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 189,937 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ternium by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,716,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,296,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 91,242 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

