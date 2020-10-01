TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.