The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DDRLF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

About The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.