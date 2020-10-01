The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 294,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,680. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

HOKCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.