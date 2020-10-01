Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TWI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 399,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,939. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Titan International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

