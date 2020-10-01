Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading Down 0.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 3,686,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,773,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

