Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TR opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

