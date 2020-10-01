TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Up 5.6%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 2,548,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,132,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

