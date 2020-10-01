Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zymeworks Call Options (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 743 call options.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,376,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,118 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

