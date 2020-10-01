Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,408. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 320,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

