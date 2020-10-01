Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.19. 1,852,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,054,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 3.62.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 575,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,190 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

