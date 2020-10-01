Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.86. 7,497,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,811,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.