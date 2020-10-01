UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. HSBC lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$8.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

